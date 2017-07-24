RadioandMusic
Date: 
Sunday, July 30, 2017 - 16:00
Venue: 

Razzberry Rhinoceros

Select City: 
Mumbai
Entry Details: 
500INR
About the gig: Solarise is a monthly Sunday sunset experience, a communal celebration soundtracked by blissful and ethereal melodies set against the fading of day into night. Even the most skilled magician can only take you so far in an hour - this is a gathering for those who want to go way beyond lift-off, float away above the clouds and drift into the unknown. Accordingly, all the sets will be two-four hours. Helming the inaugural edition of Solarise: Kaleekarma [WAVLNGTH] warming up with a two hour opening set. Gab Rhome's lush soundscapes and warm melodies have made Gab a flag-bearer for the dreamy, organic house sound. Hailing from Montreal/New York, he will be gracing us with an extended set. Midnight Traffic [Qilla Records] on night duties, from 10pm till you can dance no more. Sunday is play-day, come spin into outer-space with us. Audio soundsystem specially installed for the occasion courtesy Sound Redefined.

26 Jul 2017 - 9:30pm
SOCIALive to feature the very talented Chennai based Dance Punk band The F16s SOCIALive Ft. The F16s & Vernon Noronha
About the band and artists: The F16s are an alternative band hailing from the port city of Chenna
27 Jul 2017 - 7:00pm
The Pi Plus Duo
Jan Sham Brouwer, viola, Apurva Devarajan, piano Jan Sham Brouwer received the 2012 scholarshi
top# 5 articles

1
Lady Gaga pays tribute to Amy Winehouse

MUMBAI: Paparazzi hitmaker Lady Gaga has paid a heart-wrenching tribute to Amy Winehouse on the sixth anniversary of her death."We all miss you and...read more

2
Linkin Park streams increase by 730 per cent post-Bennington's demise

MUMBAI: On-demand audio streams of songs by popular rock band Linkin Park increased by 730 percent following the death of Linkin Parks member...read more

3
Hyderabad born artist Alluri to perform first Telugu rock album at Cambridge Folk Festival in London

MUMBAI: Alluri, born and raised in Hyderabad and currently based in London, who performed year before at the NH7 Weekender festival in Hyderabad,...read more

4
Louis Tomlinson and Bebe Rexha get together for 'Back to You'

MUMBAI: Soon after dropping his new single Back to You, Louis Tomlinson debuted the official video for the track, sharing plenty of screen time with...read more

5
Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike sign deal with Sony Music Entertainment

MUMBAI: Two heavyweight superstars of the electronic dance music scene, Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike have signed a long-term deal with Epic Amsterdam...read more

