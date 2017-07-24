RadioandMusic
Gig Guide
Date: 
Friday, July 28, 2017 - 21:00
Venue: 

antiSOCIAL

Select City: 
Mumbai
Entry Details: 
300 INR until 10.30 and 500 INR after
About: ​dotdat dotdat is a manifestation of the musical philosophy and inspirations that drive the man behind it. A culmination of ambiguous, dark and hypnotic sounds with hints of minimalism that make the mind and body move. It is the point where the nuances of making music meet the joys of listening to it. Music, that is sure to be as eclectic as the name itself. With techno at its core, he promises to carve his niche and deliver a unique and special experience that explores new dimensions of melody and movement. https://soundcloud.com/dotdatofficial About: FILM Sanil Sudan aka FILM lives suspended between two worlds. Oscillating between deeply moving, emotional electronic music. with a sonic vision that pulls together elements of house and techno with influences from Hip Hop, Jungle and even pop music. Productions range from straight-up dance floor jams to low-slung ambient tracks and more abstract compositions. About: Abhi Meer Abhi Meer's aptitude one of Asia’s most well-known music journalists has allowed him to apply a methodical, research-like approach to the dance floor as a DJ and selector. In the last few years, he has had the privilege of deejaying alongside Masters at Work pioneer Kenny ‘Dope’ Gonzales, noise-techno stalwart Paula Temple, house music producer Oskar Offermann, and many more at club gigs, festivals and residencies in India and around the world. Besides performing, Abhi researches music technology and produces both instrumental and electronic music for his own pleasure.

