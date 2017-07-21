RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Gig Guide
Date: 
Thursday, July 27, 2017 - 19:00
Venue: 

Godrej Dance Theatre

Select City: 
Mumbai
Entry Details: 
250/-
Jan Sham Brouwer, viola, Apurva Devarajan, piano Jan Sham Brouwer received the 2012 scholarship from the Dutch government and passed his BMus under Julia Dinerchtein-Zemtsov at the Conservatory of Maastricht in 2016. He played with the Ricciotti Ensemble in Amsterdam, with a string quartet in the Royal Concertgebouw Amsterdam and solo in the Vredenburgh Concert Hall in Utrecht. Apurva Devarajan is an LRSM and LTCL and has given various solo recitals in India, France, Australia, UK and USA. She was awarded the Young Musician of the Year 2016 by the Olga Jules Craen Foundation and will be doing her Masters in Music Performance this year. The programme will include works by Hoffmeister, Glinka, Glazunov, Bruch, Schumann and Rebecca Clarke.

other events

21 Jul 2017 - 6:30pm
Uttar-Dakshin: Comparison between Hindustani and Carnatic Music
The two main branches of Indian classical music – Hindustani and Carnatic – are similar in their fun
buy ticket
21 Jul 2017 - 9:30pm
Remembering the maestro
A musical tribute to the tabla virtuoso Ustad Shafaat Ahmed Khan
buy ticket

top# 5 articles

1
Kakar sisters to perform in Melbourne

MUMBAI: Singers and sisters Akriti, Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar will perform at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne on 11 August. The act will be an...read more

2
Ankit Tiwari, Babul Supriyo, Javed Ali and Leslie Louis performs at Rehmatein-3

MUMBAI: 'Rehmatein' as the name suggests was initiated to offer financial aid in difficult times for yesteryear noted musicians and established...read more

3
Six songs composed and ready: RJ Malishka

MUMBAI: RJ Malishka and her ongoing controversy are nowhere on the verge of stopping.Till yesterday it was just BMC and ShivSena who did all sorts...read more

4
Quinn XCII announces debut album, 'The Story Of Us'

MUMBAI: Detroit-bred vocalist/songwriter Quinn XCII has announced his debut album, The Story Of Us,available 15 September via Columbia Records. The...read more

5
New song 'Tujhe Namaami Ho' released from movie 'Raag Desh'

MUMBAI: Song Tujhe Namaami Ho showcase the journey of three INA soldiers Shah Nawaz Khan, Prem Sahgal and Gurbaksh Singh Dhillon during the war....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group