MUMBAI: Singers and sisters Akriti, Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar will perform at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne on 11 August. The act will be an...read more
MUMBAI: 'Rehmatein' as the name suggests was initiated to offer financial aid in difficult times for yesteryear noted musicians and established...read more
MUMBAI: RJ Malishka and her ongoing controversy are nowhere on the verge of stopping.Till yesterday it was just BMC and ShivSena who did all sorts...read more
MUMBAI: Detroit-bred vocalist/songwriter Quinn XCII has announced his debut album, The Story Of Us,available 15 September via Columbia Records. The...read more
MUMBAI: Song Tujhe Namaami Ho showcase the journey of three INA soldiers Shah Nawaz Khan, Prem Sahgal and Gurbaksh Singh Dhillon during the war....read more