Gig Guide
Date: 
Saturday, July 29, 2017 - 21:00
Venue: 

Razzberry Rhinoceros

Entry Details: 
To be announced
About the gig: Regenerate hosts its second all-vinyl property in Mumbai at the Razzberry Rhinoceros on 29 July with the intention of purveying the unique sonic identity and beauty of music that is pressed on wax! We have none other than the 1999 World DMC ( Regional ) Champion himself Arjun Vagale headlining the night. He will be supported by roster residents Bhish and Twokid Wickid. Arjun Vagale: Widely celebrated as the pioneer of techno in India, Arjun Vagale steers the course of the country’s expanding underground electronic movement. Known for his intense, driven and raw sound, Arjun is one of the most prolific artists to come out of Asia, and as one of India’s most acclaimed DJs, his cutting-edge productions have seen a massive global reach. A man with a serious passion for the underground, he has received numerous awards for his DJing and production skills, as well as being named one of “Asia’s finest Underground Music Exports.” He currently reigns at the top of the DJ Mag India poll. DJ, producer, live act, label owner, radio show host, and all-around music entrepreneur: it’s hard to pin him down. When he’s not touring incessantly across the planet, Arjun spearheads India’s premier electronic music school, I Love Music Academy, and co-owns UnMute Agency, which manages India’s finest underground talent. Along with Ramiro Lopez, he is the driving force behind Odd Recordings, a futuristic new Indo-Spanish cross-pollenized record label. Taking the risk of moving away from a major main stage career at a time when his erstwhile live act, Jalebee Cartel, was sharing headlining spots with The Chemical Brothers, The Prodigy and Modeselektor, Arjun followed his love for the counterculture by travelling into darker, more experimental terrain. Always inspired by the sounds coming out of Berlin, he based many summer tours out of the techno Mecca before splitting his time between New York and Goa. Arjun’s knowledge and use of technology in the booth is unparalleled, as he innovatively wields drum machines and modular synthesisers to create an electrifying atmosphere. His ability to really ‘move’ a dance floor, not just play to it, has taken him to legendary clubs like Tresor, Womb, Verboten, Baum, and Paradiso, and key festivals including BPM, Sonar, ADE, Fusion, Awakenings, Sunburn and Supersonic, playing alongside the genre’s most prominent artists such as Richie Hawtin, Dubfire, Adam Bayer, Josh Wink and Sasha, to name but a few.

