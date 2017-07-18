RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Gig Guide
Date: 
Thursday, July 20, 2017 - 18:30
Venue: 

Godrej Dance Theatre

Select City: 
Mumbai
Entry Details: 
500/- (plus applicable taxes)
Screening will be for approximately 90 min. An NCPA-Seventh Art Productions (UK) Presentation

other events

20 Jul 2017 - 6:30pm
Michelangelo - Love and Death Exhibition Screening
Screening will be for approximately 90 min. An NCPA-Seventh Art Productions (UK) Presentation
buy ticket
20 Jul 2017 - 9:00pm
The Big Band Theory goes Indie With Sarthak Saksena's Live Indie Rock!
When the week has nearly gone by and it's Thursday, you know what it means!
buy ticket

top# 5 articles

1
Max Styler explores romantic angst with newest massive release 'Promises'

MUMBAI: Since signing to Dim Mak three years ago at only 18 years old, Max Styler has transformed from a bedroom producer to a full-fledged artist,...read more

2
'Jatt Jaguar'- Just another Punjabi song

MUMBAI: Mubarakan's new song Jatt Jaguar is out now, which is composed by Amaal Mallik. Though the song has a good flow, the tune and music remind...read more

3
Arko Pravo Mukherjee's next Bollywood project, 'Bareilly Ki Barfi'

MUMBAI: Music composer-singer-lyricist Arko Pravo Mukherjee, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming single, Aainda with Sony Music Pop, has...read more

4
Pink pays tribute to husband

MUMBAI: Singer Pink has paid tribute to her husband Carey Hart on the occasion of his 42nd birthday. Pink, 37, took to Instagram on Monday to share a...read more

5
Mehdi Hassan: A voice hard to forget

MUMBAI: Mehdi Hassan had an unmatchable voice, one that created a niche for him in the music industry of Pakistan, India and Bangladesh, and that...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group