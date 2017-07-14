Little Theatre
Little Theatre
MUMBAI: Singer Ariana Grande has been made an honorary citizen of Manchester for organising a concert to raise money for the victims of the...read more
MUMBAI: Bollywood singer Hema Sardesai will host a peace rally, followed by a musical concert in Goa on Sunday, in protest against what she called...read more
MUMBAI: Indus Vox Media is an audio entertainment space created to host varied podcasts across genres. Some of the successful podcasts are #...read more
MUMBAI: Oscar winning composer A.R. Rahman got slammed over social media after some of his fans reportedly walked out of his concert at Wembley...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Madonna called late singer Whitney Houston and actress Sharon Stone ‘mediocre’ in a note. Madonna appeared to slam Houston and Stone...read more