RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Gig Guide
Date: 
Sunday, July 16, 2017 - 16:00
Venue: 

Razzberry Rhinoceros

Select City: 
Mumbai
Get ready to indulge your senses with ‘Purple Rain’ by AFE and Rage Entertainment, this Sunday, at the beautiful Razzberry Rhinoceros! The best of artists from the Indian Underground music scene come together with the world of art and fashion. With names like Ankytrixx, Nikhil Chinapa, Browncoat in the line up, Designer stalls by Anomaly by Anam and Haut De Gamme and LIVE painting by Shanaya Tata, Ava Nagporewalla and many more, it’s going to be one electrifying festival experience! Get your raincoats and gum boots ready and come out in your brightest festival looks to keep your monsoon spirits high. Let it Rain!! Artist: Ankytrixx, Nikhil Chinapa, Browncoat

other events

14 Jul 2017 - 6:30pm
Sant Suvarn: An Evening of Devotional Music in Marathi
Maharashtra has had a rich legacy of devotional literature created by hosts of saint-poets from Dnya
buy ticket
14 Jul 2017 - 6:30pm
NCPA Reality Check: Roots
The film traces the roots of Indian classical music’s journey over the centuries through an animated
buy ticket

top# 5 articles

1
Cousin Stizz releases new mixtape 'One Night Only'

MUMBAI: Following months of anticipation, Boston rapper Cousin Stizz is sharing his new project One Night Only. The 13-track mixtape, which features...read more

2
Selena Gomez's song 'Stained' leaks online

MUMBAI: Singer Selena Gomez's song, reportedly titled Stained, has leaked online following the release of her Gucci Mane-assisted song Fetish. Fans...read more

3
Kim, Ray J's intimate videos leak

MUMBAI: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and American singer Ray J's sex tape has been leaked. In late 2003, Kim and then-beau Ray J filmed their...read more

4
Beyonce introduces twins over social media

MUMBAI: Singer Beyonce Knowles has introduced her twins by sharing their first photograph over social media. Knowles, 35, shared the photograph of...read more

5
Bollywood singer Hema Sardesai to lead peace rally, concert in Goa

MUMBAI: Bollywood singer Hema Sardesai will host a peace rally, followed by a musical concert in Goa on Sunday, in protest against what she called...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group