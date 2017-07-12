RadioandMusic
Saturday, July 15, 2017 - 20:00
High Ultra Lounge

Bengaluru
This Saturday, head to High Ultra Lounge as Indigo 91.9 presents Indigo Night Out with The Hotmix featuring DJ Rohit Barker and DJ Ivan featuring the Indigo 91.9 RJs. Experience clubbing like never before as Indigo 91.9 brings the most heard dance show on radio closer to you at High Ultra Lounge! Produced by India’s top and Bangalore’s favorite home boys DJ Ivan and DJ Rohit Barker, the Hot Mix features some of the best and hottest tracks mixed with an inimitable style. Now live the experience of the most heard dance show on radio along with your favorite RJs from Indigo 91.9 This is one party you don't want to miss! Mark your calendars, tell your friends and come be part of the wildest night ever. The next level of clubbing is here! Artist: Rohit Barker, Ivan

