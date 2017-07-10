RadioandMusic
Gig Guide
Date: 
Thursday, July 13, 2017 - 21:00
Venue: 

The Piano Man Jazz Club

Select City: 
Delhi
Nush Lewis is a harpist-singer-songwriter based in Mumbai, India. She has been performing as a solo act, band and collaborating with various artists since 2012. Nush’s pensive, moody compositions were left mostly acoustic until Ayan began breathing his own slice of sonic life into the music in 2014. The duo released their debut EP ‘Fused’ in 2015 to much acclaim. Her live act can morph into various shapes and sizes ranging from a solo acoustic set up to a complete band set up. Nush Lewis’s band setup comprises of harp, two vocalists, bass and drums Artist: Nush Lewis

