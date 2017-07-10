RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Gig Guide
Date: 
Saturday, July 15, 2017 - 21:00
Venue: 

O2 Lounge

Select City: 
Indore
Widely celebrated as the pioneer of techno in India, Arjun Vagale steers the course of the country’s expanding underground electronic movement. Known for his intense, driven and raw sound, Arjun is one of the most prolific artists to come out of Asia, and as one of India’s most acclaimed DJs, his cutting-edge productions have seen a massive globe reach. A man with a serious passion for the underground, he has received numerous awards for his DJing and production skills, as well as being named one of “Asia’s finest Underground Music Exports.” He currently reigns at the top of the DJ Mag India poll. Artist: Arjun Vagale

other events

13 Jul 2017 - 6:30pm
NCPA Umang
A scholar of the ITC-Sangeet Research Academy under Partha Chatterjee and Ajoy Chakrabarty, Ayan Sen
buy ticket
13 Jul 2017 - 9:00pm
Submarine In Space
Submarine in Space is a creative endeavour to bring out fresh music from seemingly incongruent sourc
buy ticket

top# 5 articles

1
Singer-composer Arko Pravo Mukherjee's 'Aainda' experiment

MUMBAI: Composer-singer-lyricist Arko Pravo Mukherjee who has given the Indian music industry some memorable songs in 'Tere Sang Yaara', 'Abhi Abhi...read more

2
DJ Khaled spends second week at No. 1 on Billboard 200

MUMBAI: DJ Khaled’s ‘Grateful’ notches a second week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart -- it is the first album to spend more than one week...read more

3
Guess which song Deepika Padukone is crushing over?

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone recently shared on her Instagram page a song she is crushing on and we can’t help but agree. It is none other than American...read more

4
'Dhadkane Azad Hain' an experiment with Hindustani Classical music by Shreya Ghoshal

MUMBAI: Finally the most awaited day for Shreya Ghoshal fans has arrived. Her single ‘Dhadkane Azad Hain’ that created a buzz in the city since its...read more

5
Being trolled on social media led to their social exit

MUMBAI: Recently Ed Sheeran quit Twitter after being trolled on it. It’s not the first time that singers or celebrities have quit social media due to...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group