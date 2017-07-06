RadioandMusic
Gig Guide
Date: 
Saturday, July 8, 2017 - 21:00
Venue: 

BKC Dive | B Wing Ground Floor, Pinnacle Corporate Park Next to Trade Center BKC, Mumbai 98

Select City: 
Mumbai
Skew to BKC DIVE for the most inevitable night this Saturday and catch the first ever performance by ‘Nasha and Friends’, an amalgamation of DJs, Artists, Dancers, Choreographers, Film Makers, Fashionistas and people involved in the Art world. The line up consists some of Nasha's friends from all across the country including TOGL, Smokey, Ronald Alexender, DJ Tan, Devika, Aryanh and will also feature special collaborations by Hip-Hop acts like 7 Bantaiz and Enemiez. Known as the icon of experimental Indian Electronic music, Nasha will set the stage ablaze with some of the newly emerged DJs on the block. 'Nasha and Friends' are sure to appease the groovy self in you with their original style of bass heavy music and their undisputed energy levels.

