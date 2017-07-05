RadioandMusic
Gig Guide
Date: 
Saturday, July 8, 2017 - 22:00
Venue: 

AntiSocial, Khar

Select City: 
Mumbai
Entry Details: 
Rs.500/-
The last time he played here it was a complete dance music riot so we at AFE are going to make sure we take it a notch higher this Saturday! We are talking about none other than the Longtime veteran of the global techno-house scene Sahar Z who is back in India and is on his way to Mumbai this weekend. So get ready to witness his unique sound that transports the crowd through a journey of atmospheres and moods from deeply melodic sounds and fresh electronica to the harder yet soulful techno edges. The night is supported by DJ Beat 2 and Ankit Singhvi. So put on your party shoes and get ready to party all night long. Artist: DJ Beat 2, Sahar Z, Ankit Singhvi

