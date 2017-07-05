AntiSocial, Khar
AntiSocial, Khar
MUMBAI: Former One Direction star Niall Horan says he is not tempted by Hollywood. In an interview to The Sun, the singer said that he isn't...read more
MUMBAI: He has performed the world over, but Oscar winning Indian music composer A.R. Rahman says his show at the upcoming 18th IIFA celebrations...read more
MUMBAI: 2015 was a turning point in singer Brijesh Shandaliya’s career, as ‘Banno Tera Swagger’ from 'Tanu Weds Manu' happened to him. Since, then...read more
MUMBAI: The famous 'Suit Suit Karda' singer Guru Randhawa has released his latest Punjabi song ‘High Rated Gabru’. He has composed, sung and penned...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Kerry Katona has cut her hair so that she and her three-year-old daughter Dylan-Jorge have the same short style following the toddlers...read more