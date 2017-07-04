RadioandMusic
Saturday, July 8, 2017 - 19:00
Experimental Theatre

Mumbai
Indian tenor Amar Muchhala completed his studies in the opera course at Guildhall School of Music and Drama. He made his debut with the Kammeroper Schloss Rheinsberg in Germany, and has served as a cover for several roles at the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden. Future engagements include two productions with the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden – Glare, a new opera by Søren Nils Eichberg at the Linbury Studio Theatre, and a Michael Boyd production of Monteverdi’s Orfeo, in which he will play Apollo and Shepherd. Artist: Evgeny Bushkov, Amar Muchhala

