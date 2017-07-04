RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Gig Guide
Date: 
Sunday, July 9, 2017 - 18:30
Venue: 

Tata Theatre

Select City: 
Mumbai
Entry Details: 
Rs.300 onwards
Indian music centres around well-structured melodic and rhythmic compositions known as bandish. It represents a central idea or base upon which the edifice of a performance is sculpted and realised. The three-day festival will showcase some of the most treasured works of the great composers, presented by eminent artistes. The award winning playback singer, Kavita Krishnamurti, will present a bouquet of unforgettable raga-based film songs composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal, R. D. Burman and Ismail Darbar. Artist: Kavita Krishnamurti

other events

7 Jul 2017 - 6:30am
NCPA HSBC Bandish: A Tribute to Legendary Indian Composers
One of the top-ranking female vocalists today, Padma Talwalkar will present some memorable compositi
buy ticket
8 Jul 2017 - 7:00pm
NCPA presents Let’s Play Jazz
A workshop conceived and conducted by Rajeev Raja, Founder and Soundsmith, BrandMusiq, with a live j
buy ticket

top# 5 articles

1
Shaan recreates 'Gazab Ka Hai Din' for musical web series

MUMBAI: Singer Shaan has recreated the 1980s hit number ‘Gazab Ka Hai Din’, which featured superstar Aamir Khan and actress Juhi Chawla, along with...read more

2
Shankar Mahadevan Academy and NCPA to offer music course for beginners

MUMBAI: NCPA and Shankar Mahadevan Academy are collaborating for a three-month workshop course. This course is aimed for beginners who wish to learn...read more

3
Same old, same old style: 'High Rated Gabru' of Guru Randhawa

MUMBAI: The famous 'Suit Suit Karda' singer Guru Randhawa has released his latest Punjabi song ‘High Rated Gabru’. He has composed, sung and penned...read more

4
Siddharth Mahadevan's first voxie highlights with Tanishk Bagchi

MUMBAI: Facebook did get lucky because it launched at a time when the smart phones were still not everyone’s cup of tea, but today with the...read more

5
Muzik247 releases Gowry Lekshmi's song from 'Yaagam' Christian devotional album

MUMBAI: Muzik247, the prominent music label in the Malayalam music industry, has released the making video of the song sung by Gowry Lekshmi from '...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group