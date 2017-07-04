Tata Theatre
Tata Theatre
MUMBAI: Singer Shaan has recreated the 1980s hit number ‘Gazab Ka Hai Din’, which featured superstar Aamir Khan and actress Juhi Chawla, along with...read more
MUMBAI: NCPA and Shankar Mahadevan Academy are collaborating for a three-month workshop course. This course is aimed for beginners who wish to learn...read more
MUMBAI: The famous 'Suit Suit Karda' singer Guru Randhawa has released his latest Punjabi song ‘High Rated Gabru’. He has composed, sung and penned...read more
MUMBAI: Facebook did get lucky because it launched at a time when the smart phones were still not everyone’s cup of tea, but today with the...read more
MUMBAI: Muzik247, the prominent music label in the Malayalam music industry, has released the making video of the song sung by Gowry Lekshmi from '...read more