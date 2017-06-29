RadioandMusic
Gig Guide
Date: 
Friday, June 30, 2017 - 17:00
Venue: 

Adlux International Convention Centre: Kerala, Angamaly, Cable Junction, National Highway 47, Karukutty, Ernakulam, Kerala 683576, India

Select City: 
Kerala
Entry Details: 
Rs.750/- onwards available at www.bookmyshow.com
The wait is over! Cochin set yourself ready to experience the shock and thrill of a lifetime as the most famous, Asia's largest dance music festival - Sunburn Reload, is hitting Cochin this June. Sunburn, as you all know is the world’s biggest music festival next to Tomorrow land and Ultra Miami. Groove entertainment by DJ Zerik is bringing those big names in EDM fests like Progressive Brothers and Olly Esse, to Angamaly taking partying in the city to a whole new level. Sunburn Reload Cochin will be charged by opening beats of Electro Nuetro followed by the global pitch of Zerik. As the crowd goes boom, the exuberant Olly Esse will rock the stage coming to closure with the ultra spirited Progressive Brothers. The fest will be "the biggest" of its kind ever in the history of music fests in the city. Artist: Progressive Brothers, DJ Olly Esse, Zerik

