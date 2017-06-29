Tata Theatre: NCPA,
Nariman Point, NCPA Marg, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400021, India
Tata Theatre: NCPA,
Nariman Point, NCPA Marg, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400021, India
MUMBAI: Eminent singer Sabita Chowdhury, widow of legendary composer Salil Chowdhury, died at her residence here on Thursday after a five-month...read more
MUMBAI: Popular Hollywood couple Beyonce Knowles and Jay Z, who earlier moved into a $400,000-a-month Malibu mansion, will reportedly stay there...read more
MUMBAI: Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter/producer Pharrell Williams once again returns for Illumination Entertainment's Despicable Me 3 (...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Jubin Nautiyal says he has given playback for lot of actors like Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan, but his voice suits Akshay Kumar the...read more
MUMBAI: Navi Mumbai has grown over the years, opening its doors to new ideas, new revolutions and new events. The city is now gearing up for its...read more