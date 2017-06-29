RadioandMusic
Saturday, July 1, 2017 - 09:00
The Finch: Mumbai,
John Baker, Marol, Saki Vihar Road, Andheri East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400072, India

Mumbai
Rs.3000/- available at www.bookmyshow.com
Event description : Iconic to generations of Indians and as beloved as the Himalayas, Indian Ocean with younger generation Nikhil Rao adding just the edge of rock to the fabulous sound of rhythm with Rahul Ram, beat with Drummer Amit Kilam and Percussionist Tuheen Chakravorty melded with the amazing vocals of Himanshu Joshi. Artist: Indian Ocean

29 Jun 2017 - 8:30pm
World Music Day
It is the month of June and World Music Day is celebrated on the 21st of this month every year.
30 Jun 2017 - 8:45am
Music Mirror
Sudha Raghunathan is an heir to the musical legacy of legendary vocalist M. L. Vasanthakumari.
top# 5 articles

1
Singer Sabita Chowdhury passes away

MUMBAI: Eminent singer Sabita Chowdhury, widow of legendary composer Salil Chowdhury, died at her residence here on Thursday after a five-month...read more

2
Beyonce, Jay Z struggling to find permanent home

MUMBAI: Popular Hollywood couple Beyonce Knowles and Jay Z, who earlier moved into a $400,000-a-month Malibu mansion, will reportedly stay there...read more

3
Pharrell Williams returns for 'Despicable Me 3' soundtrack

MUMBAI: Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter/producer Pharrell Williams once again returns for Illumination Entertainment's Despicable Me 3 (...read more

4
My voice suited Akshay Kumar the most: Jubin Nautiyal

MUMBAI: Singer Jubin Nautiyal says he has given playback for lot of actors like Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan, but his voice suits Akshay Kumar the...read more

5
Navi Mumbai to host city's biggest Music, Art and Poetry Festival

MUMBAI: Navi Mumbai has grown over the years, opening its doors to new ideas, new revolutions and new events. The city is now gearing up for its...read more

