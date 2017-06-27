RadioandMusic
Date: 
Friday, June 30, 2017 - 19:30
Venue: 

Swatantryaveer Savarkar Smarak Sabhagriha: Mumbai, 252 Swatantryaveer Savarkar Marg, Shivaji Park, Near Mayors Bungalow, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400028, India

Mumbai
Rs.500/- onwards
Relive the golden era of Bollywood classical music. Kal Bhi Aaj Bhi Live will showcase the best of yesteryears' melodious music decorated with many inside stories and never heard before trivia related to these evergreen stars and their movies relevant to our lives Kal Bhi Aaj Bhi. Join with the RJ Gaurav for a never-before experience! ​​Artist: Sarita Rajesh, Ananya Bhowmik, Sarvesh Mishra, Rajessh Iyer, Sanjay Korgaokar

