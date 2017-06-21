RadioandMusic
Date: 
Saturday, June 24, 2017 - 20:30
Venue: 

Shisha Bar Exchange

Select City: 
Kolkata
Entry Details: 
club rules apply
Progressive brother’s first official release ‘Veda’ in collaboration with the legend ‘Richard Durand’, got signed on Tiesto’s ‘Black Hole Recordings’. Released on the album Richard Durand vs The world, the album also hosted music from TyDi, Paul Oakenfold, Heatbeat, Protoculture, Bobina, Pedro Del Mar and may more. Having released tracks alongside heavyweights and stalwarts in the music industry internationally, Progressive Brothers latest remix of ‘Something Just Like This by Chainsmokers and Coldplay’ gained a lot of international recognition for its blend of futuristic bass drops. DJ Harshit has been around in the music industry for the last decade. His charisma has enthralled many across Bangkok, Dubai, Hong Kong, Canada, Singapore, Bahrain and more. From being a sound engineer to a music producer & programmer, owning Andhra’s first DJ School. DJ Harshit has a knack to get people grooving. ​​Artist: Progressive Brothers, DJ Harshit

