Saturday, June 24, 2017 - 22:00
Razzberry Rhinoceros

Mumbai
CTRL ROOM is Ankytrixx's endeavor to humanize the performative process of electronic music; an effort to fuse the technical spectacle of computerized visuals, installations and deep synthesized sounds with the interactivity and connected nature of a rock solid performance. Walk into a room full of lasers, strobes, moving heads, a complete futuristic lighting spectacle.

