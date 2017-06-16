RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Gig Guide
Date: 
Friday, June 16, 2017 - 22:00
Venue: 

The Daily Bar & Kitchen

Select City: 
Mumbai
As a DJ, Bachitter singh has performed at different venues in Delhi NCR like, i-Kandy, kitty su, Summer house café, Social, Bandstand and many more. His set consists of uplifting beats. He masters in CDJ’S and in digital djing. As an expressive DJ he got a chance to share stages with the well known indian djs like Jitter, B.L.O.T., kohra, Nucleya, Ash Roy, Dualist Enquiry, Lost Stories, Anish Sood to name a few. He use to be a resident DJ at Def Col Social where he warmed up the crowd with deep and groovy tunes for Mojojojo, Leon Russel, Audiophobia,Doktor Daniel and many more. Currently he holds a residency at Summer House Café, New Delhi and has played opening sets for international artists like Djuma soundsystem, luigi maddona, Troy pierce, Brian sanhaji, Breger, Santè, 16 Bit Lolitas, Dada Disco, Patrice Bäumel and many more to list. ​​Artist: Bachitter singh

other events

16 Jun 2017 - 8:00pm
Band Baja: Promoting Young Collaborations
An intense desire to communicate beyond the realm of one’s own musical idiom has led to many interes
buy ticket
16 Jun 2017 - 8:00pm
DeepDictionary and Cleartrip Presents Jitter (Vinyl Set)
Deep Dictionary in association with Cleartrip presents one of India’s foremost underground pioneers
buy ticket

top# 5 articles

1
Meet Evgeny Bushkov the Resident Conductor of Symphony Orchestra of India

MUMBAI: Evgeny Bushkov became the Resident Conductor of the Symphony Orchestra of India in January 2017.read more

2
My mind is off nominations and awards: Amaal Mallik

MUMBAI: Composer Amaal Mallik, who turned 26 on 16 June, hopes to continue to make better tunes than his previous ones -- something that he feels...read more

3
Neha Kakkar and Mohd Irfan create magic in the first episode of T-Series 'Mixtape'

MUMBAI: The first episode of T-Series ‘Mixtape’ Season 1 today witnessed a mesmerizing performance by Neha Kakkar and Mohammed Irfan. With amazing...read more

4
Underground rappers of Mumbai pay a musical tribute to Tupac Shakur

MUMBAI: The hip-hop artist who left a legacy behind for decades to follow his music, Tupac Shakur is known to be one of the greatest artists of all...read more

5
Miley Cyrus thought she'd die from smoking weed

MUMBAI: Singer Miley Cyrus stopped smoking marijuana after having a nightmare about an after-effect. She said: "I kept having this nightmare, it was...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group