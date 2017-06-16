RadioandMusic
Date: 
Friday, June 30, 2017 - 22:00
Venue: 

antiSOCIAL, Mumbai

Select City: 
Mumbai
Entry Details: 
Rs.300/-
Aqua Dominatrix hailing from Mumbai, is producer Akshay Rajpurohit’s pseudonym for his free-floating synthpop self-unleashing his electronic side with his energetic new sounds. Akshay is known more for his work as part of popular metal bands Scribe and Pangea. Aqua Dominatrix sees him not so much step out of his comfort zone as much as leap out of it. He has put out his debut release, a 12-track album titled ‘Sadomist’. His tracks are easy to lose yourself into with their catchy disico infused beats. His first album is an enticing example of what Rajpurohit’s live set could be like, and that will be a show worth checking out. ​​Artist: Akshay Rajpurohit

