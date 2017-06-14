RadioandMusic
Date: 
Monday, June 19, 2017 - 16:30
Venue: 

Raasta Bombay

Select City: 
Mumbai
Entry Details: 
Free Entry
‘Audio Freaks Project’ in association with Vh1 India and Cease and Sekkle is back to provide the finest musical experience at Raasta Bombay, Khar on 18 June, 2017. Proper Wicked is the reincarnation of wicked vibes which brings you dynamic experience of music curated with brilliant progression of sound. Join this rooftop party to enjoy a beautiful sunset and the amazing Bombay weather !!

other events

15 Jun 2017 - 10:00pm
WAVLNGTH turns 1 with DJ Boring
WAVLNGTH turns 1 and we have been celebrating with a lot of love and good music this entire month.
buy ticket
16 Jun 2017 - 8:00pm
Band Baja: Promoting Young Collaborations
An intense desire to communicate beyond the realm of one’s own musical idiom has led to many interes
buy ticket

top# 5 articles

1
SonyLIV opens its gates to independent musicians

MUMBAI: Are you an independent musician? Well, SonyLIV is here to offer you an outlet to build your audience base. The digital army of Sony Pictures...read more

2
APEK teams up with Stassi for 'Supernatural' on Enhanced

MUMBAI: Continuing his string of impressive vocal releases of late, American producer APEK serves up another impressive blend of his melodic style...read more

3
'No software can replace chemistry between musicians'; Karsh Kale

MUMBAI: British-born, New York raised-and-based music producer Karsh Kale says there is no software that can come close to replacing the chemistry...read more

4
Kanye West is 'virtually stalking' Rihanna

MUMBAI: Rapper Kanye West is reportedly stalking singer Rihanna virtually, and she is said to be finding his behaviour creepy. "Kanye is virtually...read more

5
Neha Bhasin's Canadian fan features in her new single

MUMBAI: Her graceful dance to the tunes of Neha Bhasin's ‘Nai jaana’ at her pre-wedding function has landed Canada-based Naina Batra a chance to...read more

