RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Gig Guide
Date: 
Saturday, June 10, 2017 - 20:00
Venue: 

Sanctum Club

Select City: 
Bengaluru
This Saturday, head to Sanctum Club as Indigo 91.9 presents Indigo Night Out’s Hotmix featuring DJ Rohit Barker, DJ Ivan and the Indigo RJs. Experience clubbing like never before as Indigo 91.9 brings the most heard dance show, on radio, closer to you at the Sanctum Club! Produced by India’s top and Bangalore’s favorite home boys DJ Ivan and DJ Rohit Barker, the Hot Mix features some of the best and hottest tracks mixed with an inimitable style. This is one party you don't want to miss! Mark your calendars, tell your friends and come be part of the wildest night ever. The next level of clubbing is here! Artist: DJ Rohit Barker, DJ Ivan and the Indigo RJs

other events

9 Jun 2017 - 6:00pm
Lost in Space 1.0 ft Upgrade
UPGRADE Is the Mega Project by Raz Kfir and Udi Pilo. Upgrade's Music brings a Perfect mix
buy ticket
9 Jun 2017 - 7:00pm
Meghani Sarvani , A Musical Play in Gujarati
The play is based on the life of Jhaverchand Meghani (1896-1947), the iconic Gujarati writer, poet,
buy ticket

top# 5 articles

1
Lionel Richie feared knee injury would end career

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Lionel Richie says a knee injury once made him apprehensive that his career could end. The 67-year-old singer got candid...read more

2
EMI Records India's artist Yash Narvekar is ready to take on Bollywood

MUMBAI: Ever since the leading Music Label, Universal Music Group collaborated with renowned Bollywood director Mohit Suri to launch EMI Records...read more

3
JLo 'completely delusional right now'

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez has reportedly refused to believe that her boyfriend, baseball player Alex Rodriguez, cheated on her with a...read more

4
David Guetta and Justin Bieber release '2U'

MUMBAI: No stranger to mega-collaborations, David Guetta has teamed up with an international icon and Def Jam Recordings superstar Justin Bieber for...read more

5
Sigrid recruits DJ and producer Cedric Gervais to remix her single 'Don't Kill My Vibe'

MUMBAI: Norwegian singer/songwriter Sigrid enlists Grammy Award-winning DJ Cedric Gervais to remix her debut single, ‘Don’t Kill My Vibe’. Cedric’s...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group