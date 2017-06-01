RadioandMusic
Gig Guide
Date: 
Friday, June 2, 2017 - 19:30
Venue: 

Black Lounge, Auris.

Select City: 
Kolkata
Entry Details: 
Guestlist
Italian techno talent Stiv Hey may be young, but has already made big waves in the scene. His music characterized by solid mix of rolling basslines, fine yet dark grooves and hypnotic sounds. His track have been played and charted by some of the biggest techno artists like Richie Hawtin , Dubfire , Sven Vath , Marco Carola. His dedication and talent led Stiv to sign his first EP on Dubifre's SCI+TEC, and he continues to release music on some of the best labels in the global scene. Stiv constantly brings his sounds to the best festivals and clubs around the world, including Miami music conference, Egg London, TakeOff Milan , Ker Barcelona , Brancaleone Rome , Bass:ment Stockholm, Techno for friends festival Brazil, Plazma Bulgaria, Electrofa Artist: Stiv Hey

