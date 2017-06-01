Black Lounge, Auris.
Black Lounge, Auris.
MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh, the most energetic, vibrant, a person who can’t sit at a place when danceable music is on, not surprisingly has love for...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Amit Mishra, who belted out the hit number ‘Bulleya’ from Karan Johar's ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’, has sung the title track of the show ‘...read more
MUMBAI: DJ Shaan has inked a collaborative deal with Lost Kings for the official remix of ‘Quit You’ featuring Tinasche. The DJ is no stranger to...read more
MUMBAI: In Hindustani music, the Malhar groups of ragas showcase different moods of the monsoon, ranging from gentle and life giving to gloomy and...read more
MUMBAI: After 'Dil Mere' and 'Frankly Tu Sona Nachdi’, Ashwni Dir's upcoming release ‘Guest Lin London’ released its third song ‘Daru Vich Pyaar’....read more