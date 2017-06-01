RadioandMusic
Gig Guide
Date: 
Saturday, June 3, 2017 - 11:00
Venue: 

Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum: Byculla (E),
Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, 91 A, Rani Baug, Veer Mata Jijbai Bhonsle Udyan, Dr Ambedkar Rd, Byculla East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400027, India

Select City: 
Mumbai
Entry Details: 
Rs.200/- available at www.bookmyshow.com
'Demystifying Hindustani Classical Music' is a unique, foundation workshop devised by Tushar Bhatia (Composer, Sitar Player, Educator) to acquaint participants with the basic structures and concepts in Hindustani classical music. One of the main objectives of this workshop is to make Hindustani classical music more accessible to participants and encourage them to develop an appreciation and understanding for this music form. Tushar Bhatia and Meera Chikhalikar (Vocalist, Educator) will take participants through the fundamental aspects of Hindustani classical music and simplify intricate concepts like Swar, Raag and Taal among others. Live singing and simple explanations will be used to illustrate the structure, aesthetics, richness and complexity of Hindustani classical music.

