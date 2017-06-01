RadioandMusic
Date: 
Saturday, June 3, 2017 - 22:00
Venue: 

AntiSocial, Khar

Select City: 
Mumbai
Entry Details: 
Entry detail : Rs.500/-
This Saturday AFE presents the Moghuls of deep hypnotic soundscapes from Anjunadeep - Cubicolor. Launched in June 2014, Cubicolor is one of the most prolific acts to emerge from Netherlands and has garnered a reputation for sophisticated house and techno that moves on emotive flair in a short span of time. The night is supported by Beatrip and Nipun Divecha. Be prepared for a magical night, full of energy and dancing. See you on the dance floor!! Artist: Anjunadeep - Cubicolor

