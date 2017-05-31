RadioandMusic
Gig Guide
Date: 
Friday, June 2, 2017 - 20:30
Venue: 

Little Theatre

Select City: 
Mumbai
Parv Tapodhan started learning sitar at the age of four, from his grandfather Chimanbhai Tapodhan, who was a senior music composer (A-grade), and a sitar player with All India Radio, Ahmedabad. Since 2011, he has been receiving rigorous training in sitar and surbahar from Basant Kabra. Swarangi Marathe started learning Indian classical vocal from her father, Mukund Marathe, and Pradeep Natekar, at the age of eight. Over the last five years, she has been under the tutelage of Ashwini Bhide-Deshpande. Artist: Parv Tapodhan (surbahar) , Swarangi Marathe (vocal)

