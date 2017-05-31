RadioandMusic
Gig Guide
Date: 
Saturday, June 3, 2017 - 21:00
Venue: 

Raasta Cyber Hub​

Select City: 
Mumbai
Entry Details: 
Profile entry
Get your party hats on as Raasta brings to you The Brit-Asian Steven Kapur a.k.a. Apache Indian. Get grooving to the vibrant sounds of Dancehall, Reggae and Raga fused with distinctive vocals along with Indian, Jamaican, and English music. Apache Indian needs no introduction. He’s been around for a long time with a distinguished career that most oftoday’s artists will envy! Popular tracks like, ‘Chok There’, ‘Arranged Marriage’, ‘Don Raja’, ‘Boom Shack-A-Lak’,’Raggamuffin Girl’, ‘Make Way For The Indian’ to name a few, became Anthems. A journey that started 25 Years ago with his signing to the iconic Island Records label in the UK. Cut to 2017, Apache Indian refuses to sit on his laurels as he prepares the launch of his brand new studio album IN JA (or `In Jamaica’) – as the title indicates, Apache returns to his roots with an out and out Reggae album! Artist: Steven Kapur

