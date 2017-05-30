RadioandMusic
Friday, June 2, 2017 - 19:00
Experimental Theatre: NCPA, Nariman Point, NCPA Marg, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400021, India.

Mumbai
Entry detail : Rs. 200 /-available at www.bookmyshow.com
The Young Talent concert series, now in its 28th year, presents young musicians who are carving a niche for themselves in their respective musical fields. Performers include Ridhima Rele, 25, who began piano at age 6 and has been teaching for the past four years. She will perform the works of Ravel, Chopin and Bartók. Anuvrat Choudhary, 17, an experienced performer, won the intramural piano competition at his school and has plans for further musical studies abroad. He will perform the works of Schubert, Beethoven, Martinu and Chopin. Artist: Ridhima Rele, Anuvrat Choudhary

