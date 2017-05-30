RadioandMusic
Gig Guide
Date: 
Friday, June 2, 2017 - 18:30
Venue: 

Yashwant Natya Mandir: Matunga, Yashwant Natya Mandir, Manmala Tank Road, Near Star City, Matunga Road West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400016, India

Entry Details: 
Entry detail : Rs. 250/- onwards available at www.bookmyshow.com
Maharashtra's first ever live Marathi music concert, unplugged Marathi Live, brings a fresh wave of Marathi music in an acoustic, unplugged version. 'Unplugged Marathi Live' will be a series of unplugged music shows. Their first show will be headlined by none other than the very popular, versatile, singer and composer, Vaishali Samant. Artist: Vaishali Samant

