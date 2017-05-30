RadioandMusic
Gig Guide
Date: 
Friday, June 2, 2017 - 22:00
Venue: 

Razzberry Rhinoceros: Mumbai, Uditi Tarang Housing Colony, Juhu Tara Road, Juhu, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400049, India

Select City: 
Mumbai
Entry Details: 
Entry detail : Rs. 1000/- available at www.bookmyshow.com
NY-based trap producer is bringing his patented wonky bass sound directly to his loyal theft army. From touring around the world to dropping some of the biggest records of the year, they at Phoenix Live and Kartel are bringing the up and coming Trap Master: Party Thieves to Mumbai, India. Artist: Party Thieves

explore RNM

