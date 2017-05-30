RadioandMusic
Date: 
Friday, June 2, 2017 - 21:00
Venue: 

Prabodhankar Thackeray Audi: Borivali(W), Near Chamunda Circle, Sodawala Lane, Borivali (W), Mumbai, Maharashtra 400092, India

Select City: 
Mumbai
Entry Details: 
Entry detail : Rs. 200/- onwards available at www.bookmyshow.com
Shreya Arts, Rajesh Thakkar has conducted many musical events like 'Nayan Ne Bandh Rakhine' by Manhar Udhas, 'Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai' a show about the Ghazals of Waheeda Rehman, 'Sanjeevani Asha' in the presence of Asha Parekh herself and many more. In this special event, the chief guest is Sri Uttam Singhji, the music director of the famous songs ‘Dil Toh Paagal Hai’, ‘Main Nikla Gaddi Leke’, etc. You will also get to hear the melodious songs of Kishore, Mukesh, Aata and Lata. Artists: Madan Shukla, Soumya Verma, Priya Chavan, Neha Mehta, Chetan Upadhay, Vinayak Shinde

