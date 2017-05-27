RadioandMusic
Thursday, June 1, 2017 - 20:30
Dinanath Mangeshkar Natya Griha Hall: Mumbai,

Natawariya Dutta Bhatt Marg, Vile Parle - East, Mongibhai Road, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400057, India

Mumbai
Rs/-150 onwards available at www.bookmyshow.com
Shailaja Subramanian, Mona Kamat Prabhugaokar, Alok Katdare, Chirag Panchal, Anupam Ghatak, Vinayak Shinde. The music will set the stage on fire. ARK Events is all set again with an aim to showcase quality live performances and to bring back the feeling of nostalgia. Recreating the magic of music from 1970 to 1990 through 'The Journey'. Prolific singers like Shailaja Subramanian, Mona Kamat Prabhgaonkar, Alok Katdare and Chirag Panchal will perform. Also, Anupam Ghatak and his team of 15 brilliant musicians will entrance you with their prowess and will leave you asking for more. Taking you through the entire event would be the charming host Vinayak Shinde.

