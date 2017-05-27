RadioandMusic
Date: 
Sunday, May 28, 2017 - 19:30
Venue: 

Rang Sharda: Mumbai,
Bandra Reclamation, Bandra West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400050, India

Mumbai
Entry Details: 
Rs/- 300 onwards available at www.bookmyshow.com
Osman Mir Teri Khushboo, a musical programme with the famed singer Osman Mir performing live. Osman Mir is one melodious name in the music industry who has gained popularity in the last 15 years. He started out as a tabla player and went on to garner fame as a singer, especially in Gujarati folk, devotional music and ghazals. His trademark renditions of Maadi Taru Kanku, Kesariya Balam, Mann Mor Bani, have become a rage with audiences and have established him as a versatile singer. With Ramleela and Bezubaan Ishq, he has entered the spectrum of Bollywood as well.

