Gig Guide
Date: 
Thursday, June 1, 2017 - 16:00
Venue: 

Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum: Byculla (E),
Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, 91 A, Rani Baug, Veer Mata Jijbai Bhonsle Udyan, Dr Ambedkar Rd, Byculla East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400027, India

Select City: 
Mumbai
Entry Details: 
Free entry
Gurpreet Chana Join for a unique Hang musical performance at the Museum with Canada's leading tabla fusion artist Gurpreet Chana! This Tabla guy will be presenting diverse compositions, including Indian classical, hip hop, dance, music, ghazal vibe! The Hang (pronounced Hung) is an instrument that brings the sounds of many worlds and cultures together; blending steel drum acoustics with the hollow bass of the South Indian Ghatham and African Udu drum. It is the creation of Felix Rohner and Sabina Scharer, from Panart, originating 17 years ago from Bern, Switzerland. Each Hang is individually hand crafted with a particular tuning or scale. The scale you will be hearing in Gurpreet's compositions is Ake Bono.

