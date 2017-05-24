RadioandMusic
Gig Guide
Date: 
Friday, May 26, 2017 - 20:30
Venue: 

Experimental Theatre

Select City: 
Mumbai
Entry Details: 
Entry detail : Rs/- 270 & 180/- (Members) and Rs/- 300 & 200/- (Public)
Essentially a form of romantic poetry, the format of a ‘ghazal’ lends itself to being composed to music and presented as a ‘song’. Realising the potential of a ‘ghaza’l to evoke myriad shades of human emotions, the form has been used abundantly by many music directors of Hindi cinema. Having trained under several eminent personalities of Hindustani classical and light music, Pooja Gaitonde represents the younger generation of ‘ghazal’ singers. She is also trained in harmonium playing and Urdu language, adding to her ability to render this emotive genre with greater efficacy. The concert will feature some’ ghazals’ penned by great poets.

