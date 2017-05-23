RadioandMusic
Saturday, May 27, 2017 - 21:00
Summerhouse Cafe, Todi Mill, Lower Parel

Mumbai
Get set and Let loose it's the weekend and we at AFE have the perfect Saturday night plan for you at the super cool venue Summerhouse Café. We've put together a line up that you cannot refuse. All time crowd favorites Priya|, Priyanjana alongside Juke are gonna make sure you keep dancing all night. So don't miss this one !

