Thursday, May 25, 2017 - 20:00
Studio Tamaasha: Mumbai, Bungalow No 76, Aram Nagar Part 2, Behind Physioflex Gym, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400061, India

Mumbai
Entry Details: Rs 300/-onwards available at www.bookmyshow.com
Avantika Ganguly, Trisha Kale, Ketaki Thatte, Kailash Waghmare, Rohit Das, Amit Mhatre - some of Mumbai theatres most talented singer, actors and musicians explore contemporary rendering of music that challenges, provokes and elevates. The live performance in Bengali, Marathi, Gujarati and Punjabi features musical forms such as lok geet, baul sangeet, abhang and ghazal.

25 May 2017 - 8:00pm
Soul
Avantika Ganguly, Trisha Kale, Ketaki Thatte, Kailash Waghmare, Rohit Das, Amit Mhatre - some of Mum
26 May 2017 - 7:00pm
Gaane Suhaane
Mukhtar Shah, Aarti Seth, Anil Bajpai Gaane Suhaane is a live musical show by Prakkash Wadekar (writ
Muzik247 releases the second song video from 'Avarude Raavukal'

MUMBAI: Muzik247, the prominent music label in the Malayalam film industry, has released the second song video from the upcoming movie 'Avarude...read more

Beyonce celebrates twins with party

MUMBAI: Singer Beyoncé Knowles, who is expecting twins with husband Jay Z, celebrated her upcoming bundles of joy with friends and family in a Carter...read more

Danger Mouse releases original song 'Chase Me' Ft. Run The Jewels & Big Boi for baby driver soundtrack

MUMBAI: Award-winning producer and artist, Danger Mouse, will release the soundtrack for Edgar Wright’s highly anticipated film, Baby Driver, on his...read more

Never run out of things to learn from Sonu Nigam: Jonita Gandhi

MUMBAI: Jonita Gandhi, who has teamed with her ‘mentor’ Sonu Nigam to croon a song in the film ‘Friendship Unlimited’, says there's always something...read more

Mount feat Bright Sparks : 'Melody'

MUMBAI: Mount, Austrian DJ/Producer/Multi-Instrumentalist who conquered global airwaves with his hit single ‘Something Good,’ arrives today with his...read more

