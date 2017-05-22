RadioandMusic
Date: 
Friday, May 26, 2017 - 19:00
Venue: 

Swatantryaveer Savarkar Smarak Sabhagriha: Mumbai, 252 Swatantryaveer Savarkar Marg, Shivaji Park, Near Mayors Bungalow, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400028, India

Mumbai
Entry Details: Rs300/- onwards available at www.bookmyshow.com
Mukhtar Shah, Aarti Seth, Anil Bajpai Gaane Suhaane is a live musical show by Prakkash Wadekar (writer of famous TV show 'The Golden Era with Anu Kapoor') in association with music forever (Trupti Gala) in Gaane Suhaane you can enjoy golden melodies of the Golden era of hindi cinema with wonderful singers Mukhtar Shah, Kavita Murthy, Aarti Seth and Anil Bajpai along with top most musicians of Indian music industry.

