RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Gig Guide
Date: 
Sunday, May 21, 2017 - 16:00
Venue: 

Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum: Byculla (E),Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, 91 A, Rani Baug, Veer Mata Jijbai Bhonsle Udyan, Dr Ambedkar Rd, Byculla East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400027, India

Select City: 
Mumbai
Entry Details: 
Free
Uttarakhandi Folk By - Mountone Saaz 3 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm Indie Pop By - Boys from South Park 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm Visitors can be a part of this exciting outdoor experience. NSPA performances are held at the Museum Plaza through the year on the first and third Sunday of every month.

other events

20 May 2017 - 6:30pm
Ash King Live
Green Hammer Welfare Foundation, an NGO based in Vasai, has organized a fundraising event on 20th Ma
buy ticket
21 May 2017 - 4:00pm
Live Music - Natural Streets Of Performing Arts (NSPA)
Uttarakhandi Folk By - Mountone Saaz 3 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm Indie Pop By - Boys from South Park
buy ticket

top# 5 articles

1
Drake takes model on tour for six weeks

MUMBAI: Rapper Drake took model Ava Van Rose on his tour for six weeks after reaching out to her on Instagram. It all started when Drake's bodyguard...read more

2
'Madhumozhi' music video rendered in Najim Arshad's soulful voice released

MUMBAI: Muzik247, the prominent music label in the Malayalam music industry, has released the romantic music video titled ‘Madhumozhi’. Sung by Najim...read more

3
'DONUT DONUT' featuring DJ Zaltan and Spacejams was all about exploding tunes

MUMBAI: For this first edition of ‘DONUT DONUT’, which happened on 13 May 2017 at Bonobo, was a new mini-tour connecting the greatest of the...read more

4
Legends to perform in Mumbai to raise money for underprivileged children

MUMBAI: Following the grand success of the first event; Vasantotsav of the centenary celebration of Guruji Acharya Jialaljis. Ajivasan is now set to...read more

5
A celebration of fusion music

MUMBAI : Nothing restores the cultural heritage of a country like it's art forms do and music is certainly one of the most revered of all art forms...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group