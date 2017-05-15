RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Gig Guide
Date: 
Sunday, May 21, 2017 - 18:30
Venue: 

Dinanath Mangeshkar Natya Griha Hall: Mumbai,Natawariya Dutta Bhatt Marg, Vile Parle - East, Mongibhai Road, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400057, India

Select City: 
Mumbai
Entry Details: 
Rs/- 200 onwards available at www.bookmyshow.com
A grand live musical concert of melody king Rajesh Roshan with superhit, refreshing, rhythmic and rocking melodies composed by him, which has ruled the era of 70's up until 90's. Known as melody king of Bollywood , he has composed evergreen, soothing unforgettable melodies for superhit movies like Julie, Yaraana, Inkaar, Janta Hawaldar, Kaamchor, Khudgarz, Kala Pathhar, Swami, Karan-Arjun and many more. This show will be more entertaining with top 25 musicians and well known other Singers Rajessh Iyer, Alok Katdare, Ashish Shrivastava, Nirupama Dey and Mona Kamat. It will be a full entertaining and melodious evening.

other events

20 May 2017 - 6:30pm
Ash King Live
Green Hammer Welfare Foundation, an NGO based in Vasai, has organized a fundraising event on 20th Ma
buy ticket
21 May 2017 - 4:00pm
Live Music - Natural Streets Of Performing Arts (NSPA)
Uttarakhandi Folk By - Mountone Saaz 3 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm Indie Pop By - Boys from South Park
buy ticket

top# 5 articles

1
Yo Yo Honey Singh bags PTC Punjabi Film Award 2016 for 'Raat Jashn Di'

MUMBAI: Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has received an award for the song ‘Raat Jashn Di’ from the movie 'Zorawar' in the category of Best Music Director...read more

2
'Mera Highway Star' crosses 10 million views

MUMBAI: Tulsi Kumar, Khushali Kumar and Raftaar's famous song 'Mera Highway Star' crosses 10 million views in just one month of its release. T-...read more

3
A celebration of fusion music

MUMBAI : Nothing restores the cultural heritage of a country like it's art forms do and music is certainly one of the most revered of all art forms...read more

4
Legends to perform in Mumbai to raise money for underprivileged children

MUMBAI: Following the grand success of the first event; Vasantotsav of the centenary celebration of Guruji Acharya Jialaljis. Ajivasan is now set to...read more

5
Drake takes model on tour for six weeks

MUMBAI: Rapper Drake took model Ava Van Rose on his tour for six weeks after reaching out to her on Instagram. It all started when Drake's bodyguard...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group