Progressive House prodigy Guy J is back to take over Mumbai

Gig Guide
Saturday, May 6, 2017 - 20:00
AntiSocial, Khar

Mumbai
Entry Fee : Rs 500 before 9 30 pm Rs 700 after 9​.​30 pm
Huge news for house, trance and techno enthusiasts in the country. Renowned Israeli producer, Guy J is back to take over this city this weekend! Over the last decade, Guy J has established himself as one of the most sophisticated and emotive producers in the underground music scene. His work is known to have a magic touch of emotion. He will be stealing the spotlight in maximum city playing a special 4 hour extended set at one of the cities favorite venues - Anti Social. Setting the mood for the night is none other than the crowd favorite - Ankytrixx. So get ready to see the magic and experience the euphoria that comes with Guy J. See you on the dance floor!!

