Gig Guide
Date: 
Saturday, April 29, 2017 - 21:00
Venue: 

Sanctum, Chancery Pavilion, Residency Road

Select City: 
Bengaluru
Entry Details: 
Club Rules Apply
MojoJojo's last album, ‘Shots Fired’ released on Times Music, put him on the global map with a nomination for a GIMA award next to the likes of Nucleya. Gurbax, DJ and Producer, has been touring across the Indian sub-continent after having played in some of the biggest clubs in New York and Atlanta.

