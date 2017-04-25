Techno Takeover with Stephan Barnem & Ankytrixx

RadioandMusic
Date: 
Friday, April 28, 2017 - 22:00
Venue: 

Ark by Courtyard Marriot

Select City: 
Mumbai
Entry Details: 
Guestlist
Get ready to kickstart the long weekend with another banger gig, AFE presents Stephan Barnem | Ankytrixx supported by Kapiesh. Stephan Barnem is a brazilian-italian electronic music producer but he prefers to define himself as a performer. His sets are a continuous mash-up of loops, vocals and sounds and his productions have topped the charts for several times. Playing alongside him is the crowd favorite Ankytrixx, the night is supported by Kapiesh. So gear up for a night of endless dancing. See you there nice and early!

