Techno Takeover with Stephan Barnem & Ankytrixx

MUMBAI: Universal is developing singer Madonna's biopic titled 'Blonde Ambition'. The studio has picked up rights to Elyse Hollander's ‘Blonde...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Mel B's estranged husband Stephen Belafonte has been granted monitored visitation with his daughter Madison. Earlier this month, the...read more
MUMBAI: In an age and time where Bollywood has moved towards digital, in respect to creating music there is someone who wants to stay close to the...read more
MUMBAI: Actor-singer Farhan Akhtar and celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani, who were married for 16 years, are now divorced. Farhan, who officially...read more
MUMBAI: Ash King who is also known as Ashutosh Ganguly, has gradually gained a foothold in Bollywood. It all began with Ash getting a break in music...read more