Get ready to dance with Bullzeye + Priya this weekend!

Gig Guide
Saturday, April 22, 2017 - 22:00
Razzberry Rhinoceros, Uditi Tarang Housing Colony, Juhu Tara Road, Juhu, Mumbai

Mumbai
AFE continues to serve their weekend dose of dance music with Deep In Dance feat. Bullzeye + Priya this Saturday at the brand new Razzberry Rhinoceros. Bullzeye is the solo project of Siddhant Kapoor who has been playing in the party circuit since 1999. Having played in leading nightclubs in Mumbai with a mix of all forms of Techno and House sounds, he's a crowd favourite. Priya’s music is a magical journey covering the spectrum of Deep Tech, Progressive House and Melodic Techno. With both, the acts being crowd favourites expect nothing but a long night of dancing and a whole lot of fun.

