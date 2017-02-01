Sax Machine (FR) + The3Stylers at antiSOCIAL

antiSOCIAL, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, S.V. Road, Naer Ramee Guestline Hotel, Khar West, Western Suburbs, Mumbai
antiSOCIAL, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, S.V. Road, Naer Ramee Guestline Hotel, Khar West, Western Suburbs, Mumbai
MUMBAI: Indian bass music DJ and producer Nucleya will join dance music heavyweights like Major Lazer and Dillon Francis at Mad Decent Block Party....read more
MUMBAI: Bollywood singer - music composer Shekhar Ravjiani who has started lending his voice to regional films like Telugu and Marathi, will now be...read more
MUMBAI: Singer-Composer Pritam has given the industry some very beautiful songs such as of the biggest recent hits - ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’. The very...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Lady Gaga will announce her Joanne tour after headlining the half-time performance at the Super Bowl on February 6. According to...read more
MUMBAI: Award nominations did go through some serious criticism in the new year with actors and musicians coming out in the open to talk about the...read more