Sax Machine (FR) + The3Stylers at antiSOCIAL

Gig Guide
Date: 
Friday, February 3, 2017 - 22:00
Venue: 

antiSOCIAL, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, S.V. Road, Naer Ramee Guestline Hotel, Khar West, Western Suburbs, Mumbai

Select City: 
Mumbai
Entry Details: 
Entry Details: Rs 300/-
Phone No: 
(+91) 02265226324/ 9967007666
Sax Machine Sax Machine is a back to the future of the « Great Black Music » : Hard-Bop, Afro-Beat, Deep Funk and Hip-Hop Psyche collide to form an original and unstoppable alloy! An alchemical formula imagined by the talented saxophonist Guillaume Sené (Like Jam, Leon Newars) and the volcanic Pierre Dandin (trombonist of Sergent Garcia, Malted Milk) to transform the improvisation art into a brassed bewitching groove looped by machines and loopers. RacecaR, Chicago rapper based in the purest East-Coast Native Tongue style, who collaborated with Slim Kid Tre from The Pharcyde, Speech from Arrested Developpment, Soulsquare (DJ Atom of C2C) or more recently with Guts, comes to set the stage on fire, proving intelligence, positivity and fanciness can refresh Hip-Hop! The3Stylers A very unique trio based in Mumbai. The trio's musical styles range from Funk, Soul, Blues, Jazz and Electro Swing. Keeping their sets very upbeat and strictly for the dance floor. Although their expressive styles are in an individual setting, the interaction between these group of musicians as a collective is a visual spectacle. These guys are a modern twist on the regular band set up, but the sound the they bring is totally old school.

