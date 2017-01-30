RadioandMusic
Gig Guide
Date: 
Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 20:30
Venue: 

Hard Rock Cafe, Andheri

Select City: 
Mumbai
Phone No: 
226743901
Radio City 91.1FM’s digital arm Planetradiocity.com brings to you, Saridon Presents Slappies 6, the annual slap fest where you get to slap the best of the worst in Bollywood with Dr. Sanket Bhosale. Witness him take over the B-town by the storm and enjoy an evening filled with some Bollywood Smashing.

