KRUNK presents FUNC & Anushka

RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Gig Guide
Date: 
Friday, February 3, 2017 - 22:00
Venue: 

Bonobo - Bar.Love.Food. Bandra West, Mumbai, India

About FUNC Guitar hero, electronic producer, dub pioneer, graphic artist; Randolph Correia has a long line of credits to his name, but the genre-bending niche he has carved remains his most iconic achievement. As Func, the guitarist and producer has dabbled in genres ranging from glitch & funk to dub, alternative rock & drum and bass, while all his live shows take place exclusively under his moniker Func Live. His beginnings in art school in Bombay taught him to keep an open mind from the get-go, as a result of which FUNC has evolved into a creative powerhouse with a diverse palette of genres and sounds. Randolph was one of the heavyweights to kick off WOBBLE! nights at Bonobo, Bandra — Bombay’s premier bass-heavy night, where the freshest sounds ranging from hip hop to glitch house, dubstep, drumstep and drum’n’bass were to be found. About Anushka Anushka, better known as one of India’s leading fashion and beauty photographers has always been deeply rooted within the music scene. Her first encounter with music production was back in 2012 where In her spare time she would teach herself the keys and started making little demos on Logic Pro after which in 2014 she took up singing classes and just recently switched over to Ableton. With a large appetite for experimental sounds, DJ’ing became a way for her to share her love for music. In early 2015 Anushka got together with friend Smita (aka Agent) and started ANU$HKA + AGENT and In less than a year with the success of their popular Supafly nights, the two were seen performing at local festivals such as VH1 Supersonic and Bass Camp, and regularly gigging at venues such as Summerhouse Cafe, Bonobo, High Spirits, Social, AntiSocial, Hype and Playboy. Anushka played her first solo international gig on The Cheeky Iguana at the Burning Man Festival 2015 and recently played Ankytrixx's Ctrl Alt Dance Festival at Hilltop Goa. Never confined to one genre, her DJ sets span over all kinds of bass heavy genres such as trap, breaks and DnB with a touch of dark techno and electronica.

other events

3 Feb 2017 - 10:00pm
KRUNK presents FUNC & Anushka
About FUNC Guitar hero, electronic producer, dub pioneer, graphic artist; Randolph Correia has a
buy ticket

top# 5 articles

1
I grew up with holes in my shoes: Jennifer Lopez

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez can afford the best of labels today, but there was a time when she used to wear shoes with holes in them. Lopez...read more

2
I want people to perceive me with 'let Me Come Home': Anmol Mallik

MUMBAI: Being a star kid isn’t easy. People put a tag on them even before they step out to carve a space for themselves. Anmol Mallik had to go...read more

3
Birthday Special: Echoes from Pandit Jasraj's concerts

MUMBAI: Ace Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj turns 87 today. A disciple of Mewati Gharana, Pandit Jasraj’s success in Indian Classical Music...read more

4
Zayn Malik is really special: Taylor Swift

MUMBAI: Singer Taylor Swift says her 'I don't wanna live forever' collaborator Zayn Malik is "really special and wonderful". "I've known Zayn for a...read more

5
Indian and UAE musicians mark R-Day in unique style, go viral

NEW DELHI: Young creative musicians of India and the United Arab Emirates marked the India’s Republic Day in a very special way: a fusion of Indian...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group